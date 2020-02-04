CQG Partners with DVeX to Offer Front-End Platforms to New Cryptocurrency Exchange CHICAGO / DENVER, Feb. 4, 2020 - CQG<http://www.cqg.com>, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges, today announced the establishment of a partnership with DVeX<https://dvex.io/>, a new cryptocurrency exchange built by and for institutional traders. The firms have collaborated to offer CQG front-end platforms to DVeX clients for cutting-edge trading tools and analytics, effective immediately.
Created by the founders of DV Trading, DVeX was designed to deliver a world-class institutional cryptocurrency trading platform to meet the demands of professional traders by leveraging decades of experience as market makers and liquidity providers on traditional exchanges.
Dino Verbrugge, Founder, DV Group, said: "The DV team is excited to announce our partnership with CQG, which will enable DV to advance our vision of creating a true institutional trading environment for crypto assets. DVeX is now integrated with CQG's platform, streaming live, reliable and actionable cryptocurrency prices directly to CQG's clients, who will now be able to add DVeX as an additional venue to transact cryptocurrencies just as they would any other exchange."
Alli Brennan, CQG Chief of Staff, said: "CQG's suite of trading products, along with our connectivity to futures exchanges listing cryptocurrencies, gives DVeX customers consolidated access to more trade opportunities and the tools they need to make smart decisions. We're excited to partner with DVeX to reach new institutional crypto traders and offer an exciting opportunity to our existing network of customers who will have access to this important new marketplace."