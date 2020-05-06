 Skip to main Content
COVID-19 Related Exemptions From IIROC Rules – Applications Received And Exemptions Granted To April 30, 2020

Date 06/05/2020

As announced in IIROC Notice 20-0063, COVID-19 Related Exemptions from IIROC Rules, the IIROC Board of Directors approved the offering of exemptive relief in a number of areas relating to hardships Dealer Members are experiencing in complying with related IIROC Dealer Member Rules (DMRs) because of the COVID-19 pandemic. IIROC’s objective, in doing so, was to provide firms, where necessary, flexibility to service their clients with mitigating controls or processes to maintain investor protection in this challenging operational environment.

