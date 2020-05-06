COVID-19 Related Exemptions From IIROC Rules – Applications Received And Exemptions Granted To April 30, 2020

As announced in IIROC Notice 20-0063, COVID-19 Related Exemptions from IIROC Rules, the IIROC Board of Directors approved the offering of exemptive relief in a number of areas relating to hardships Dealer Members are experiencing in complying with related IIROC Dealer Member Rules (DMRs) because of the COVID-19 pandemic. IIROC’s objective, in doing so, was to provide firms, where necessary, flexibility to service their clients with mitigating controls or processes to maintain investor protection in this challenging operational environment.
Click here for full details.