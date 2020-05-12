 Skip to main Content
COVID-19 Market Research: Looking Beyond The Storm, By Christopher Dembik, Head Of Macroeconomic Research At Saxo Bank

Date 12/05/2020

Conclusion

  • An unprecedented crisis: Almost 100% of businesses are affected by the COVID-19 outbreak vs 60% in a « normal » recession. 
  • Main downside risks to growth (from U-shaped recovery to L-shaped recovery): Weak global aggregate demand (hysteresis effect), tourism not back to normal before 2021-22 (more than 15% of direct GDP contribution in Spain, Portugal and Greece), wave of bankruptcies in the service sector. 
  • New policy innovations: MMT, monetization, UBI to address social discontent and higher unemployment, YCC – Yiel Curve Control to limit the appreciation in interest rates. 
  • Regime shift back towards the 1950s: Big government and ultra-loose monetary policy (“lean against the wind” monetary policy). Long-term risk: higher inflation amplified by de-globalisation forces, debt monetization and the redirection of value chains. 
  • Higher taxation everywhere
  • Governments will stop using nominal GDP and will refer to wellbeing indicators.

