Corentine Poilvet-Clédière Appointed CEO Of LCH SA

LCH Group today announces that Corentine Poilvet-Clédière has been appointed CEO of LCH SA, the European CCP based in Paris. Corentine will assume the role on 1 October 2023, subject to any required regulatory approvals and will report to Daniel Maguire, LSEG Head of Post Trade and CEO of LCH Group. The appointment follows the decision from Christophe Hémon to step down as CEO of LCH SA, having been in office since 2004.

Corentine has over 15 years’ experience working in financial markets. She is currently Head of RepoClear and Collateral Management, LCH SA, where she is responsible for the euro-denominated debt and repo clearing service, RepoClear, as well as the clearing house’s collateral management function. Prior to this role, Corentine was Global Head of Regulatory Strategy at LSEG where she played a central role engaging on a wide range of strategic policy issues, particularly in Post Trade. Prior to this, Corentine was part of the team involved in the launch of CDSClear as Governance Manager at LCH SA. In addition, Corentine has experience working for EY Financial Services, as well as BNP Paribas in New York.

Daniel Maguire, LSEG Head of Post Trade and CEO of LCH Group said:

“I’m delighted that Corentine will be assuming the role of CEO, LCH SA. Corentine is a prime example of the importance LSEG places on internal mobility and progression, whereby talent is able to grow, flourish, adapt, and develop to meet the Group’s business needs. I look forward to continuing to work with her as we expand our multi-asset class offering, and deliver new products and services across LCH SA, the leading EU-based clearing house.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Christophe for his distinguished service and leadership. He has expertly led LCH SA for many years through multiple market events and has overseen substantial growth of the business. As a great leader and a valued colleague, I wish Christophe all the best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

Corentine Poilvet-Clédière said:

“I’m honoured to be leading LCH SA, and I look forward to working with the team in Paris and the wider LSEG Post Trade team to deliver more innovation and efficiencies to our customers and the markets we serve. Having spent many years at LSEG, I know the key role that LCH plays in providing resilient and systemically important risk management services to global customers across asset classes. I look forward to building on the excellent foundations laid under Christophe’s leadership and lead LCH SA through its next stage of growth.”

Christophe Hémon said:

“It has been a privilege to lead LCH SA as CEO for almost 20 years, working with my team to provide market leading clearing services to customers around the world. Having worked with Corentine for many years, I know first-hand that she is a talented leader and I wish her the greatest success.”

LCH SA is a leading clearer of repo transactions and credit derivatives in the Eurozone and a leading provider of equity clearing services to European trading venues.