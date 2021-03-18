 Skip to main Content
Consumer Digital Payments Are ‘Light Years Ahead’ Of The B2B Sector - New Report From Accuity, A Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Company, Explores The Payments Transformation Across Various Sectors And The Key Factors Shaping The Payments Trajectory

Date 18/03/2021

The fast, frictionless payment transactions experienced by consumers are influencing user expectations in the B2B sector and driving payments digitisation across the entire continuum, according to a new report released today by Accuity, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company.


The report highlights:

  • The benefits of electronic payments in B2B, showing that improvements could lead to a $950 billion global opportunity across invoice processing, AP payment processing, working capital management, factoring and cross-border payment optimisation.
  • The varying levels of digital payments adoption across key B2B sectors - from corporates to financial institutions, to fintechs.
  • How digital transformation will increase the accuracy, efficiency, and intelligence of payment processing, thereby improving the customer experience and providing a competitive advantage to firms that embrace it.
  • The role of data in providing greater insight and scrutiny of payments, and technology, such as APIs, in removing friction across the payments ecosystem.
  • The role of regulatory standards in transforming payments infrastructure and enhancing security - including PSD1, PSD2 and ISO 20022.

Sarkis Akmakjian, Senior Director, Product Management, Accuity comments: “The B2B payments market consists of approximately $120 trillion dollars globally. Considering the high volume of payments, it is vital for financial institutions and corporates to advance payments digitization and reap the rewards – both in the short and long term – as it becomes clear that the post-pandemic world is set to be an increasingly digital one.”

Please find the full report attached.