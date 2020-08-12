Construction Company Floats Equities On Tehran Stock Exchange

A new company was listed on Tehran Stock Exchange: Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran went public on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.
The initial public offering of 4 billion, 26 million, 157 thousand, 400 shares, representing 20% of total equity shares of Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran Co. was held on Tehran Stock Exchange; out of total floated shares, 3 billion, 422 million, 790 thousand shares were offered to the public (more than 5.2 million investors) on the listing date, and 603 million, 923 thousand, 610 shares is being offered to the investment funds, on Saturday 15 August 2020.
The IPO ceremony, celebrating the 342nd company listed on TSE’s market was also broadcast online via TSE’s official channel on https://www.aparat.com. The newly listed company increased TSE's market capitalization by IRR 44288 billion.
Behsaz Kashaneh Tehran is a construction and investment company, participating in different construction activities. With the ownership of several plots of land in different areas in Tehran and other cities, this company is working on more than 1 million square meters of residential, office, and commercial space along with parks, cultural and sports purposes.