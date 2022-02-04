Constellation Energy Corp. Joined The NASDAQ-100 Index On February 2, 2022

On February 2, 2022, Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) announced it completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CEG), Exelon’s former power generation and competitive energy business. Upon the completion of this spin-off transaction, Constellation Energy Corp. was added to the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) on February 2, 2022.
After review, Nasdaq has determined that Constellation Energy Corp. will remain as a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.
For more information about the company, go to https://www.constellationenergy.com/