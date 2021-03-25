ConsenSys Codefi Adds SKALE Network To Its Suite Of Tools For Enterprise Developers

SKALE Network, the open-source modular protocol for building application-specific blockchains, announced today that it has been added to ConsenSys Codefi's suite of tools for enterprise developers. Starting now, the financial institutions, global enterprises, and Ethereum projects who work with ConsenSys Codefi will have the ability to 'rent' SKALE chains and run full-state smart contracts, access decentralized storage, execute rollup contracts (a layer-2 scaling solution), and deploy machine learning algorithms using the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine).
“Building an enterprise blockchain offering that is flexible and scalable is an absolute must for today’s enterprises, which is why SKALE is such a compelling partner to our offering,” said Didier Le Floch, CTO ConsenSys Codefi. “By adding SKALE Network to our solutions, enterprise customers will get subsecond transactions and fast finality all in a gasless offering. This is absolutely critical for enterprises as they adopt open networks.”
The combination of the power of the Ethereum Network with SKALE’s Layer 2 solution provides enterprise apps and platforms the ability to achieve higher transaction speeds at lower costs without compromising security. With enterprise blockchains moving into a stage of rapid growth, the ability to solve for the congestion issues that plague the performance of private-permissioned blockchain networks on Ethereum have become mission critical.
“In order for enterprises to effectively run open blockchains they need a strategic approach married with software and implementation services that will allow them to hit the ground running on day one,” said Jack O’Holleran, co-founder and CEO SKALE Labs. “SKALE is designed to be an enterprise grade open source network because decentralization should not mean a sacrifice on quality and performance. ConsenSys is a clear global leader in enterprise Ethereum software and services and we're pleased they will partner and support the SKALE network for enterprise clients."
The ConsenSys Codefi suite of financial applications was built to converge existing financial applications and decentralized financial (DeFi) technologies to create more accessible and equitable financial services. ConsenSys’ enterprise offerings encompass open source software, strategic consulting, and implementation products and services. From asset management to capital markets, decentralized finance, global trade, payments, and countless other industries, blockchain technologies and solutions are being explored by leading enterprises and institutions to solve critical business problems and propel economies of scale.
By joining the ConsenSys Partner Program, SKALE will be made accessible to the ecosystem of technology partners, systems integrators, application firms, and software vendors who can take advantage of SKALE’s elastic scaling infrastructure when building the services of tomorrow.
ConsenSys Enterprise Solutions
Create and manage digital assets with Codefi Assets. Asset managers, private funds, and other financial institutions can overcome traditional finance inefficiencies with end-to-end digital asset management.
Optimize business processes with Codefi Workflow. Large corporations can connect data and run business operations digitally across multiple organizations.
Adhere to regulations with Codefi Compliance. Crypto exchanges and Ethereum projects can leverage reliable AML-CFT solutions to protect against fraud and financial crimes.
Accelerate enterprise blockchain solution deployment with Codefi Orchestrate. Enterprises can reduce research and development costs and expedite time-to-market with industry-proven core technical blockchain components.
SKALE Network
SKALE Network is an open-source, decentralized "elastic" blockchain network designed to scale Web3 applications. SKALE chains are configurable, application-specific blockchains, sometimes called "dynamic shards", that exist one layer above the Ethereum blockchain. Developers can rent SKALE chains that each act as a private Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform with faster block times and the sub-second transactions. SKALE chains can run full-state smart contracts, support decentralized storage, execute rollup contracts and run machine learning algorithms using the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine). In combination with Ethereum, SKALE Network aims to allow Web3 apps to compete with traditional apps on a cost and performance basis.
SKALE Labs
SKALE is an elastic blockchain network that gives developers the ability to easily provision highly configurable fully decentralized chains that are instantly compatible with Ethereum. SKALE chains can execute sub-second block times, run up to 2,000 tps per chain, and run full-state smart contracts, support decentralized storage, execute Rollups, and machine learning in EVM. The SKALE Network is an open source project with many contributors including SKALE Labs, Inc. headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The SKALE Network’s supporters include Blockchange, ConsenSys Labs, Hashed, HashKey, Floodgate, Multicoin Capital, Recruit Holdings, Signia VP, and Winklevoss Capital. The SKALE Network is supported by top validators in the world including 01NODE, Ankr, Anonstake, Audit One, Blockdaemon, Blockware, Chainflow, Chainode, Chorus One, Cypher Core, Dokia Capital, Figment Networks, FreshSkale, Hashed x DELIGHT, Hashquark, NGC Ventures,, Staked, Stakin, Stake With Us, WolfEdge Capital, as well as Staking Facilities. For more information please visit www.skale.network, @SkaleNetwork on Twitter, and @skaleofficial on telegram.