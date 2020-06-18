Connamara Launches RFQ Functionality For EP3 Platform

Today, Connamara Systems, an exchange software solutions provider for the capital markets, announced the addition of RFQ functionality to its EP3 exchange platform solution.
As firms turn to request for quote matching functionality in order to further replicate — or even disintermediate — the traditional exchange floor experience, Connamara provides a fast, flexible, and customizable solution for adding this functionality to both new and existing exchanges and marketplaces.
Please see Connamara’s announcement, linked here, for more information.