Confluence Launches Prism Analytics – Providing Asset Managers With First-Of-Its-Kind Insights On Public And Private Plans - Institutional Asset Managers Can Leverage Granular, Actionable Intelligence On Channel Level Flows, Actual Post-Transaction Fees, And Mandates Won / Lost By Manager

Confluence Technologies, Inc. (“Confluence”), a global technology solutions provider driving the investment management industry to gain greater insights from data, announced today the launch of Prism Analytics.

This new solution provides asset managers access to a range of previously unavailable market information: channel level flows of assets and revised allocations; actual post-transaction fees by channel, investment type, and vehicle; and public and private (e.g., Corporate DB and Foundations & Endowments) mandates won/lost by manager. Prism assists in eliminating guesswork, finding potential buyers and making sales and marketing efforts more targeted and actionable.

Fed by data from Confluence’s PARis platform, Prism Analytics aggregates insights from the granular details of 80% of the top 20 consultants, as ranked by P&I on institutional assets, including over 15K institutional plans, 400K portfolios, and $7.5T Assets Under Analysis. All data is provided by investment consultants who have a fiduciary responsibility to get the numbers right.

“We’re seeing a growing demand by asset managers for greater insights and transparency on plan investments, including those without disclosure requirements, such as private plans,” says Damian Handzy, Managing Director, Analytics Division, Confluence. “Prism Analytics is the most comprehensive data-driven solution on the market; it gives portfolio managers, research, sales and distribution an advantage through access to unique data, allowing them to understand whether they are playing offense or defense with a given asset class. It can help them decide whether a specific investment vehicle would appeal to their existing clients or be more attractive to newer ones.”

Examples of the kind of actionable insights asset managers can derive from Prism Analytics were reported in the Institutional Client Lifetime Revenue Report in July. Challenges such as understanding the type of institutional plans that are most profitable or how asset managers perform against their peers in retaining assets. The report provided an analysis of account stickiness by plan sponsor type across the industry addressing these very specific challenges.

