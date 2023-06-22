Confluence Chosen By Caisse Des Dépôts To Manage Shareholding Disclosures - Confluence Solutions To Produce Cost-Efficient, Transparent, Customizable And Compliant Reports

Confluence has won public tender issued by Caisse des Dépôts (CDC) to manage shareholder disclosures, streamline operations and produce regulatory forms in an efficient and timely manner of the Asset Management department of State-owned institution.

The confidence placed in Confluence by the 4th largest institutional investor in France is a recognition of Confluence’s regulatory expertise and knowledge of the French jurisdiction (loi Florange), along with best-in-class function coverage and data management, and also the ability to provide high standard data privacy and security.

As the demand for regulatory transparency increases and the filing period simultaneously decreases (within 5 days in Germany for instance), a scalable and automated reporting solution with extended asset class coverage is fundamental to ensuring consistent oversight of risk and quick response to NCA’s expectations. Implementing solutions that can easily accommodate and deliver reporting to clients and governing bodies is essential in today’s marketplace, where timelines are compressed and regulatory mandates frequently change and require ever-more granular analysis.

Tom Pfister, Managing Director, Compliance, Reporting and Services, Confluence comments: “This is an exciting deal that stands as a testament to the strength of our platform solutions. Caisse des Dépôts can now deliver quality, regulatory-compliant results with speed, scale and efficiency. This comes at a critical moment – in the face of ever-evolving regulations, firms benefit from implementing solutions that deliver accurate reporting to clients and governing bodies.”