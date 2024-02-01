CFTC Commissioner Pham Announces Additional Executive Staff Appointments

CFTC Commissioner Caroline D. Pham today announced new executive staff appointments in her Washington, D.C. office. Taylor Foy joins Commissioner Pham’s team as a Senior Advisor and Nicholas Elliot has joined as a Confidential Assistant and Policy Advisor.

“I am excited to welcome two new members to my talented executive team,” said Commissioner Pham. “Both Taylor and Nicholas spent extensive time in the policy arena while serving in the U.S. Congress, and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our mission at the CFTC.”

Taylor Foy, Senior Advisor

Taylor Foy joins Commissioner Pham’s office after nearly 14 years on Capitol Hill, where he served as the Communications Director for the influential Senate Judiciary, Senate Finance, and Senate Budget Committees. In these roles, he developed public messaging and communications strategies on a wide array of issues, including tax and trade policy, government spending and accountability, and federal law enforcement matters. He worked directly on policies to improve transparency in commodity markets and buttress the CFTC’s successful whistleblower program. He also led a team of communicators for several senior U.S. Senators and a member of Congress – all of whom were members of committees with direct oversight of the CFTC.

Taylor hails from western Nebraska, where he witnessed firsthand the importance of price discovery and commodity market access for end users in the agriculture industry. Taylor received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and studied Business Administration at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska.

Nicholas Elliot, Confidential Assistant and Policy Advisor

Nicholas Elliot joins Commissioner Pham’s office as her Confidential Assistant and Policy Advisor. Previously, Nicholas spent nearly four years working for U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), first on his campaign for the U.S. Senate and then in his official office in Washington, D.C. On Capitol Hill, Nicholas worked on the Senator’s financial services and banking portfolio, where he advanced the Senator’s work on the Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, as well as assisted with Senator Hagerty’s legislative priorities. This included, among others, the Depositor Protection Act of 2023 (S.1572), the Digital Trading Clarity Act of 2022 (S.5030), and the Communist China’s Digital Currency – National Security Risks Act (S.2543), which became law in 2022.

Nicholas is originally from Houston, but now calls Nashville home. He is a graduate of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Finance and a minor in Mandarin.

Taylor and Nicholas will join Commissioner Pham’s experienced executive policy team, led by Chief of Staff Meghan Tente and Counselor & Senior Policy Advisor Harry Jung.