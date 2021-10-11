Comments From Mike Bodson, CEO Of DTCC, On World Mental Health Day

Mike Bodson, CEO for The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), commented:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped many views about the workplace—how and where we work, the tools we need and the importance of things that we may have taken for granted. It’s fitting on World Mental Health Day to consider a subtle, but important, shift in addressing this issue: Reinforcing the need to work past the stigma—real or perceived—when acknowledging anxiety, depression or addiction, and saying, “I need help.”
“I believe that recognition—and the actions of firms, including DTCC, to provide that help—has promoted open conversations and dialogues in a safe environment. I’m also hopeful that by working together, we have saved lives.”
“All of these steps taken to promote mental health are part of a longer journey. Much of this work may have been accelerated by the pandemic, but the important point is that we are acknowledging the need and having open and honest conversations about mental health. That’s the best way, maybe the only way, to eliminate stigma once and for all.”