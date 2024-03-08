Comments From DTCC's Keisha Bell On International Women's Day

Keisha Bell, Managing Director, Head of Talent Management and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at DTCC

“On International Women's Day, we renew our commitment to fostering a workplace where every voice is heard, every talent is recognized, and every woman has the opportunity to rise.

At DTCC, we stand firm in our dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is through the collective strength of all voices that we drive innovation, inspire change, and shape a brighter future for generations to come. These core values guide us in developing strategies that enable us to reach our full potential, achieve business goals and deliver maximum client value.

Our vision is clear: to foster an environment where every voice is welcomed and valued. A significant focus for DTCC is using research, data, analysis and thoughtful recommendations to continue to evolve our ways of working so that we can more effectively serve our clients and the financial services industry. Doing so enables us to identify organizational patterns and opportunities for improvement, all to foster a more inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.

One area of focus has been addressing the concept of the "broken rung" phenomenon, which can hinder women's progress as they climb the career ladder. Through initiatives like DTCC's Emerging Women Leaders (EWL) program, we've worked tirelessly to provide women with the support, mentorship, and networking opportunities they need to excel. And our efforts have yielded tangible results: our analysis has shown that participating in mentorship activities and programs like EWL directly correlates with increased networking diversity and career advancement.

Further, through initiatives like the Girls Who Code program and our DTCC Future Stars program, we aim to provide opportunities for young women to learn, network and explore future career opportunities. By fostering mentorship, education, and support, we believe in creating a more equitable and inclusive environment where women can thrive and contribute their talents to our collective success.

This International Women’s Day, we reaffirm our commitment to the pursuit of gender equality and empowerment in the workplace and beyond. Together, we can continue to drive positive change and build a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive in a fair working environment.”