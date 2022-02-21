Commentary On OpenSea Phishing Attack By Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex

Commenting on the OpenSea phishing attack, Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex, said:
"Never underestimate the ingenuity of fraudsters' use of technology to steal your digital token assets. The phishing attack that took place at OpenSea over the weekend where millions of dollars of NFTs were stolen once again demonstrates that even the most tech-savvy can fall victim to these types of scams. Always be alert to the risks posed by scammers and take the following steps to protect your digital token assets: Never respond to an unsolicited message. Always check and validate the authenticity of a platform. Avoid open Wi-Fi networks. Put 2-factor Authentication in place whenever possible. Protect your password. Be extremely wary about the origin of an e-mail. Always verify the legitimacy of senders. Never click on links in an e-mail; instead always type the address directly into the address bar. Regularly update antivirus solutions. And most importantly, hold your digital tokens offline in a hardware wallet."