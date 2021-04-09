 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Commentary On HSBC Blacklisting MicroStrategy's Stock For Investing In Bitcoin By Paolo Ardoino, CTO, Bitfinex

Date 09/04/2021

Commenting on HSBC's decision to blacklist MicroStrategy's stock for investing in bitcoin, Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, said:

 

"HSBC’s decision to blacklist Microstrategy’s stock for investing in bitcoin is a regressive step that seems to try to turn back the clock on technological innovation. Instead of refusing to participate in products relating to virtual currencies, HSBC should instead focus on delivering optimal services to its customers, many of whom pay high fees and interest rate charges on the bank's loans and credit card products. In fact, it is blockchain technology’s capacity -- by virtue of removing intermediaries -- that can enhance levels of inclusion, accessibility and transparency in financial products."