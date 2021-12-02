Comment From Nick Bayley, Kroll - FCA Confirms New Listing Rules To Boost Growth And Innovation On UK Stock Markets

Nick Bayley, managing director at Kroll comments on the FCA’s confirmation of new Listing Rules to boost growth and innovation on UK stock markets:
“These are the most radical changes to the UK Listing Rules that the market has seen for decades. They represent a bold attempt to arrest the seemingly inexorable long-term decline of London as global listing venue.
“The introduction of Dual-Class shares moves London away from the long-standing, key principle of one share – one vote for the first time, privatisation golden shares aside.
“The feedback to this consultation was, unsurprisingly, quite mixed, but the FCA has pressed ahead with its proposed changes despite some opposition. However, whether these change will transform London’s attractiveness as a listing venue for high-growth companies remains open to question.”