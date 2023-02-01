Comment From CryptoUK On The Future Financial Services Regulatory Regime For Cryptoassets Consultation And Call For Evidence

The Government has today published the “Future financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets consultation and call for evidence”. Below is a reaction comment from Ian Taylor, Board Avisor of CryptoUK, the trusted voice of the UK crypto industry, which you may want to include in any news story you are writing about this. It could also be used standalone:

Ian Taylor, Board Advisor of CryptoUK, said: “As the voice of the UK’s crypto sector we welcome this positive step towards greater regulatory clarity. Given the provisions within the proposed legislation, consultation with the industry could not be more critical. As is customary we will convene a group of industry experts to formulate a response.

“We will analyse the main points in the proposals from the Government, as we have done in the past with new regulations, and offer direct engagement with our members to discuss the main areas of debate. We will then leverage our government relationships to advocate for regulation that is fit for purpose.”