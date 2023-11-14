coinmetamask.com: BaFin Expands Investigation Into Metamask EU

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) renews its warning about Metamask EU . BaFin has information that the company is now also providing financial and investment services on the website coinmetamask.com without the required authorisation. It should be noted that there is still no connection between this website and the website metamask.io, which is operated by ConsensSys Software Inc. Aforesaid company, domiciled in New York, United States of America, continues to be a target of identity fraud.

On 12 September 2023, BaFin had already warned consumers about Metamask EU and the website coinsmetamask.com (bold print added by BaFin ). The websites coinsmetamask.com and coinmetamask.com are identical.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin . However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).