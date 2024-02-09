CoinDesk Undergoes Major Restructuring: Sara Startoberdha Takes Over As CEO In Bullish Shakeup

Sara Startoberdha has taken over as the new CEO of CoinDesk, replacing Kevin Worth, as part of a major restructuring led by the crypto exchange Bullish, the company's new owner.

This shakeup follows Bullish's acquisition of CoinDesk from its former owner, Digital Currency Group, two months ago.

Along with Worth, other key members of CoinDesk's leadership, including Elinor Hirschhorn, John DeGuenther, and Emily Parker, are also departing. Michael Casey, the Chief Content Officer, will no longer have a full-time role but is in talks with Bullish for a possible continued involvement with CoinDesk. The restructuring, outlined in a memo from Bullish CEO Tom Farley, aims to streamline CoinDesk's media, indices, and events divisions into a more efficient organizational structure.