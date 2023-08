Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. PT / 3:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.