Coinbase Releases Third Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its third quarter 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found here and on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.
The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. PT.
To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.