Coinbase Releases Second Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the release of its second quarter 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the company’s financial results, can be found on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.
The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. PT.
To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the same website.