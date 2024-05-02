Coinbase Releases First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its first quarter 2024 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

Shareholder Letter

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

To register for the webcast, please use this link. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com. A concurrent live stream will be available on the Coinbase YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/coinbase. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the Investor Relations website.