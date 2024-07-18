Coinbase Announces Date Of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its second quarter 2024 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, August 1, 2024, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Starting on July 25 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed here. Following the call, a replay of the call, as well as a transcript, will be available on the Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.