Cofle S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

Twenty-eighth listing of 2021 on Euronext Growth Milan
Cofle S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 159
Total placement volume of the offering equal to €17.2 million
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Cofle S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.
Cofle S.p.A. is a multinational company specialising in the design, production and worldwide marketing of cables and remote control systems for off-road vehicles, the luxury automotive sector and the automotive aftermarket.
Cofle S.p.A. represents the twenty-eighth listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 159.
In the placement phase, Cofle S.p.A. raised €15.0 million excluding the potential exercise of an over-allotment option. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €17.2 million. The free float at the time of admission was 32.5% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €40.0 million.
Walter Barbieri, Chairman of Cofle S.p.A. said: “The IPO process for Cofle has been really successful; the deep positive appreciation of the national and international financial community fills us with pride, and pushes us to continue the path started more than 50 years ago, thanks to the intuition and perseverance of our father. The listing on Euronext Growth Milan provides us with the necessary financial resources to successfully surf the wave of technological innovation and, thanks to targeted and synergic acquisitions, to optimise our global positioning and the prestige of our brand.”
Walter Barbieri, Chairman of Cofle S.p.A., rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
About Cofle S.p.A. Cofle S.p.A. was founded in 1964. Cofle Group is a multinational company specialised in the design, production and worldwide marketing of cables and remote control systems for off-road vehicles, luxury automotive and automotive aftermarket.