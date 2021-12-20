CO2 Capsol Lists On Euronext Growth Oslo

-
Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 1.38 billion
-
204th listing on Euronext markets and 67th on Oslo Børs markets in 2021
Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates the Norwegian carbon capture company CO2 Capsol on its listing on Euronext Growth Oslo (ticker: CAPSL). This is the 67th listing on Oslo Børs markets so far this year, and the 59th on Euronext Growth Oslo.
The company offers a patented, energy efficient, safe, and cost competitive HPC (Hot Potassium Carbonate) carbon capture technology for large-scale emitters of CO2 (cement, steel, biomass, power production, process and chemical industry, Waste-to-Energy, and LNG).
At opening, the share price of CO2 Capsol was set at NOK 27.30 per share, based on the share price at NOTC on closing 17 December. This corresponds to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 1.38 billion.
Jan Kielland, CEO of CO2 Capsol said: “The listing on Euronext Growth is an important milestone for CO2 Capsol and part of our goal of becoming a global leader in the carbon capture space with our patented Capsol EoP (End of Pipe) HPC carbon capture technology. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this journey, our shareholders, partners, advisors, and our team. With the capital raise in October the company is well funded to deliver on its core strategy to license out our technology.”
Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) is crucial to achieving net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. CO2 Capsol ́s carbon capture technology is an essential part in a successful clean energy transition. Carbon capture contributes both to directly reducing emissions in critical economic sectors and to remove CO2 from facilities such as Waste-to- Energy (WtE) and biomass power plants - so-called negative CO2 emissions. Negative CO2 emissions will be essential in compensating for hard to abate emission sources. CO2 Capsol is proud to be part of the solution for a sustainable future. CO2 Capsol has a very competitive technology protected by IP rights. The base case revenue model is to license out patents. The Company negotiate directly with project owners or participate by collaboration with industrial players.