CME Group's Voluntary Carbon Emissions Offset Contracts Surpass 100 Million Offsets Traded

"CME Group continues to play a critical role in the development of the carbon sector through our suite of voluntary carbon emissions offset products," said
Market users have quickly adopted these risk management tools since the initial launch of Global Emissions Offset (GEO) futures and Nature-Based Global Emissions Offset (N-GEO) futures last year. Key highlights of how these markets have grown include:
- Combined open interest reached a record 20,763 contracts on
March 29, 2022, representing over 20 million deliverable carbon offset credits, with open interest extending out to December 2024.
- Record average daily volume in
March 2022of a combined 1,000 contracts.
- Since launch,
CME Grouphas had multiple clearing firms help facilitate ten successful deliveries, totaling over 8.8 million offsets, or 8.8 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent.
- Over 75 firms or brokers have executed trades in these products.
- Nearly half of total volume has come from
Europeand the Middle East, followed by North Americaand Asia.
GEO, N-GEO and C-GEO futures are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/c-geo.