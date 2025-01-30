CME Group To Launch Micro-Sized Grains And Oilseed Futures On February 24

CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced it will launch a suite of micro grain and oilseed futures contracts on February 24, 2025 , pending regulatory review. These contracts will be cash-settled and one-tenth the size of the company's Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Soybean Oil and Soybean Meal futures.

"Our benchmark grain and oilseed futures products are the most liquid and highly-utilized markets in global agriculture today," said John Ricci , Managing Director and Global Head of Agriculture at CME Group . "These smaller-sized contracts will provide additional flexibility for market participants to manage their agricultural portfolios with greater precision."

"We look forward to the success of CME Group's micro-sized agricultural futures products," said Steve Sanders , EVP of Marketing and Product Development at Interactive Brokers. " CME Group's broad range of micro futures contracts offer a cost-effective and transparent way for our active trader and institutional clients to gain exposure to futures markets. The lower capital requirements of micro futures make it easier for more participants to trade futures alongside the wide range of global products available through Interactive Brokers."

"At Saxo, we are excited to support CME Group's launch of micro agriculture futures, which will be added to the existing suite of micro products on our platform," said Samuel Klein , Product Owner, Futures and Options at Saxo. "These products are key to expanding market opportunities for retail investors, and their smaller contract sizes enable our clients to more effectively diversify their portfolios."

"The launch of CME Group's Micro Agriculture contracts marks an important step toward making agricultural trading more accessible to a broader spectrum of market participants," said Teyu Che Chern , CEO, Phillip Nova . "We are excited to support this and look forward to empowering our clients with more tools to navigate the dynamic agricultural markets."