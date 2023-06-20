CME Group To Launch Lithium Carbonate Futures As Electric Vehicle Demand Surges

CME Group , the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch a Lithium Carbonate futures contract on July 17, 2023 , pending all relevant regulatory reviews.

Lithium Carbonate CIF CJK ( Fastmarkets ) will be financially-settled based on the battery-grade Lithium Carbonate assessment published by Fastmarkets . Lithium Carbonate futures are complementary to CME Group's Lithium Hydroxide CIF CJK ( Fastmarkets ) futures and will help establish a forward curve for Lithium Carbonate, offering market participants more transparency and choice for their different battery chemistry preferences.

"As electric vehicle sales continue to surge, we are pleased to introduce a second Lithium futures contract, which will provide market participants with more tools to manage price risk across a variety of raw battery materials," said Jin Chang , Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group . " CME Group first entered the battery metals space just a few years ago and has quickly become the venue of choice for managing EV risk. Open interest in our Cobalt contract recently hit a record of over 20,000 tons, and trading in our Lithium Hydroxide contract has already surpassed full-year 2022 volume, with over 2,000 tons traded year-to date, versus 400 tons last year."

CME Group offers risk management products across a wide range of electric vehicle components, including battery metals, Copper, Silver, Aluminum and Steel. These products continue to grow along with Cobalt and Lithium:

Copper futures and options volume year-to-date is up 38%

Aluminum futures volume year-to-date is up 305%

Silver futures and options volume year-to-date is up 15%

Steel futures and options volume year-to-date is up 28%