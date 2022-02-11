CME Group: SOFR Futures And Options Set Multiple Records On February 10 As SOFR-Based Liquidity Continues To Grow

- Record 2.07 million SOFR futures contracts traded
- Record SOFR futures open interest of 3.2 million contracts
- Record 130,200 SOFR options contracts traded
- Record SOFR options open interest of 656,977 contracts
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that SOFR futures surpassed 2 million contracts for the first time, reaching a new, single-day trading volume record of 2,069,531 contracts and setting a new open interest (OI) record of 3,236,499 contracts on
Additionally, SOFR futures packs and bundles achieved a record 259,992 contracts traded on
"Our SOFR futures and options have both grown exponentially since the start of the year, as clients are increasingly turning to our deep, liquid SOFR-based products to manage their risk," said
In February month-to-date, SOFR futures average daily volume (ADV) has grown to 946,794 contracts per day, compared to a record monthly ADV of 731,126 contracts per day in January. At the same time, SOFR futures ADV is now equivalent to more than 33% of all Eurodollar futures ADV. In addition, Eurodollar and SOFR futures and options ADV at
SOFR futures are listed with and subject to the rules of CME. For more information on SOFR futures, please visit www.cmegroup.com/sofr.