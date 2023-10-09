CME Group Reports Sixth Consecutive Record Quarter For Aluminum Futures Volume - September Average Daily Volume Also Reached A Record 6,118 Contracts

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that participation in its global Aluminum futures contract continues to accelerate, recently achieving record volume for the sixth consecutive quarter and the month of September. Average daily volume (ADV) in the third quarter was a record 4,656 contracts, up 98% from last year, while ADV in September was a record 6,118 contracts, up 132% from last year. Average daily open interest (ADOI) in Q3 also grew 267% from last year.

"We are seeing strong client interest and support for our global Aluminum contract, which continues to hit new milestones," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "In addition to record volume in Q3 and September, we have seen back to back record volume days in October, and multiple trading days where over 10,000 contracts have traded. We are proud of the significant progress we have made to create an alternative aluminum market, while also growing our entire industrial metals business."

"CME Group continues to build a strong presence in industrial metals, which is evident by the steadily increasing demand for its Aluminum markets," said Jonathan Tulkoff, Founding Partner and Portfolio Manager at Commodity Asset Management. "We appreciate all of the benefits that come with transacting with CME Group, including capital efficiencies, customer protections and well understood market controls. We look forward to expanding our participation in their markets moving forward."

"We appreciate the tremendous work that CME Group has done to create a more robust, alternative aluminum market, which benefits the entire industry," said Brian Hesse, CEO of PerenniAL Aluminum. "Based on the growing demand and acceptance, we will offer a CME Group Aluminum price reference in our 2024 contracts. This will allow us to provide more transparent and well-regulated pricing to our clients."

"We have been closely monitoring the growth of CME Group Aluminum markets, and these latest milestones align with the launch of our USCF Aluminum Strategy Fund (ALUM), which will invest in CME Group Aluminum contracts," said John Love, President & CEO of USCF Investments. "Investors are increasingly looking for exposure to aluminum and other critical energy transition metals. We applaud CME Group for their commitment to growing their industrial metals markets and providing more opportunities for investors around the world."

CME Group's industrial metals business continues to grow alongside aluminum as investors increasingly value the reliability and efficiency of CME Group markets.

Copper options ADV and ADOI year-to-date through September was the highest on record at 6,309 and 113,092 contracts respectively.

Copper futures ADV year-to-date through September was up 25%.

Cobalt futures ADV year-to-date through September was up 174%.

September was a record month for Lithium Hydroxide futures, with over 3,200 contracts traded and open interest surpassing 7,000 contracts for the first time.

Aluminum (ALI) futures are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/aluminum.