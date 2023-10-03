CME Group Reports Second-Highest September And Q3 ADV On Record

Highest-ever Q3 volume for interest rate and agricultural products

Record Equity Index options in September and Q3

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its September and Q3 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 22.7 million contracts in September, representing the company's second-highest September ADV on record. Q3 ADV was 22.3 million contracts, the second-highest Q3 volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

September 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional September 2023 product highlights compared to September 2022 include:

Interest Rate SOFR futures ADV increased 22% to 3.2 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 47% to 1.2 million contracts

Equity Index Record Equity Index options ADV of 1,622,622 contracts

Energy ADV increased 28% Record Micro WTI options ADV of 3,447 contracts Natural Gas options ADV increased 81% to 141,000 contracts

Agricultural ADV increased 11% Record Feeder Cattle futures ADV of 21,741 contracts Soybean options ADV increased 46% to 76,000 contracts

Metals Record Aluminum futures ADV of 6,788 contracts Platinum futures ADV increased 32% to 35,000 contracts

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 32.1% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.5% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

Q3 2023 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2022 include: