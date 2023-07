CME Group Reports Second-Highest June And Q2 ADV On Record

SOFR futures and options continue strong growth

Record Agricultural ADV in June

Double-digit Q2 volume increases in options, agricultural and metals, as well as many individual products

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and Q2 2023 market statistics, reaching an average daily volume (ADV) of 23.3 million contracts in June, representing the company's second-highest June ADV on record. Q2 ADV was 22.9 million contracts, the second-highest Q2 volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

June 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional June 2023 product highlights compared to June 2022 include:

Interest Rate ADV SOFR futures ADV increased 66% to 3.3 million contracts SOFR options ADV increased 270% to 1.5 million contracts 30- Day Fed Fund futures ADV increased 32% to 496,000 contracts

Equity Index ADV Equity Index options ADV increased 14% to 1.3 million contracts Record E-mini Nasdaq-100 options ADV of 80,376 contracts E-mini S&P 500 options ADV increased 12% to 1.2 million contracts

Options ADV increased 12%

Energy ADV increased 9% Energy options ADV increased 15% to 291,900 contracts RBOB Gasoline futures ADV increased 18% to 210,000 contracts Natural Gas options ADV increased 23% to 150,000 contracts

Record Agricultural ADV of 2,159,329 contracts Record Agricultural options ADV of 523,686 contracts Record Soybean Oil futures ADV of 203,784 contracts Record Soybean Meal futures ADV of 189,216 contracts Corn futures ADV increased 32% to 522,000 contracts Chicago Wheat futures ADV increased 43% to 176,000 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 12% to 212,000 contracts

Metals ADV increased 18% Copper futures ADV increased 21% to 121,000 contracts Micro Gold futures ADV increased 51% to 66,000 contracts Platinum futures ADV increased 18% to 30,000 contracts

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 31.1% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 4.6% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV

futures accounted for 0.2% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.1% of overall Equity Index ADV BrokerTec U.S. Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 3% to $270B

Q2 2023 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2022 include: