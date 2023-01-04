CME Group Reports Record Average Daily Volume Of 23.3 Million Contracts Traded In 2022, An Increase Of 19%

Equity Index ADV grew 39% for the year and 26% in Q4

Interest Rate ADV up 18% annually, driven by record SOFR volume and OI

Highest-ever Q4 ADV

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December 2022 market statistics, showing it reached a record average daily volume (ADV) of 23.3 million contracts during the year, an increase of 19% over 2021. ADV increased 6% in the fourth quarter to 21.8 million contracts, and ADV increased 7% in December to 19.2 million contracts. Annual, quarterly and monthly market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Full-year 2022 highlights across asset classes include:

Equity Index ADV increased 39% Record Micro E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV of 1,453,985 contracts Record Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV of 1,370,415 contracts Record E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV of 704,765 contracts Record E-Mini Russell 2000 futures ADV of 241,320 contracts

Interest Rate ADV increased 18% Record SOFR futures and options ADV of 2,200,714 contracts Record 5-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and options ADV of 1,542,997 contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 24% E-Micro FX futures ADV increased 42% Euro FX futures ADV increased 26%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 82% Record Micro Ether futures ADV of 19,582 contracts

ADV increased 82% ADV outside the United States increased 15% to 6.3 million contracts, including 30% growth in Latin America , 27% in Asia , and 10% in EMEA

Q4 2022 highlights across asset classes include:

Record SOFR futures and options ADV of 2,985,320 contracts

Equity Index ADV increased 26% Record E-Mini S&P 500 options ADV of 1,230,268 contracts Micro E-Mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 52% Micro E-Mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV increased 25%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 25% E-Mini Euro FX futures ADV increased 72% Japanese Yen futures ADV increased 45%

Metals ADV increased 7% Copper options increased 116% Silver options ADV increased 70%



December 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 7.9 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 7.0 million contracts

Options ADV of 3.8 million contracts

Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.1 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 1.0 million contracts

Metals ADV of 409,000 contracts

Additional December year-over-year product highlights include: