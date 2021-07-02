CME Group Reports Q2 And June 2021 Monthly Market Statistics

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q2 and
Q2 2021 highlights across asset classes compared to Q2 2020 include:
- Overall ADV increased 5%
- Interest rate futures and options volume rose by 25%, including:
- Record SOFR futures ADV of 118K, an increase of more than 200%
- Interest rate options volume grew by 19%
- Record Bitcoin futures and options ADV of 26,575 contracts, as well as record Ether futures ADV of 3,740 contracts
- Agricultural futures and options volume increased 24%, including record volume from outside
the United States
- Agricultural ADV from EMEA was up 35% while ADV from
Asiarose by 67%
- Agricultural options ADV jumped by 76%
- Corn options ADV increased 116% and Soybean Oil options grew by 174%
- Options ADV grew 13% to 3.1M
- Metals volume rose by 9%, including a record 4.3K ADV in copper options
- Foreign exchange volumes grew by 6%
- International volumes increased 5% in EMEA and 8% in
Asia
- Record BrokerTec EU Repo average daily notional volume (ADNV) of €301.0B and BrokerTec Quote ADNV of
$5.3B
- Record quarterly EBS Institutional ADNV of
$4.9B
- Interest Rate ADV of 8.6 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 4.6 million contracts
- Options ADV of 3.3 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.1 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 928,000 contracts
- Metals ADV of 575,000 contracts
Additional June product highlights compared to
- Overall ADV increased 7%
- Interest rate futures and options grew by 48%, driven by:
- Record SOFR futures and options ADV of 127K, an increase of more than 200%
- Interest rate options volume rose by 55% in June
- Options ADV increased 30%
- Agricultural futures and options ADV rose by 12%, including 59% growth in options
- Metals futures and options volumes increased 8%, reflecting 16% growth in options
- Energy futures and options grew 3%
- International volumes increased 8% in EMEA and 11% in
Asia
- Micro E-mini futures and options represented 33.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.5% of overall Equity Index ADV during
June 2021
- BrokerTec US Repo ADNV increased 8% and European Repo ADNV grew by 5%
- Record EBS Institutional monthly average daily notional volume (ADNV) of
$6.5B