CME Group Reports October 2024 ADV Of 24.3 Million Contracts

- Record October ADV for interest rate, energy, metals and agricultural products
- Record October ADV across
U.S. Treasuryand SOFR complexes
- All-time record monthly ADV in
U.S. Treasuryoptions and energy options
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its
- Record October Interest Rate ADV of 12.5 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 5.9 million contracts
- Record October Energy ADV of 2.7 million contracts
- Record October Agricultural ADV of 1.8 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 792,000 contracts
- Record October Metals ADV of 647,000 contracts
Additional
- Interest Rate ADV increased 6%
- Record October
U.S. Treasuryfutures ADV of 5.5 million contracts
- Record October SOFR futures and options ADV of 5 million contracts
- Record October Interest Rate options ADV of 3.1 million contracts
- All-time record monthly
U.S. Treasuryoptions ADV of 1.5 million contracts
- Record October
- Energy ADV increased 16%
- All-time record monthly Energy options ADV of 528,000 contracts
Henry Hub Natural Gasfutures ADV increased 22% to 562,000 contracts
- WTI Crude Oil options ADV increased 45% to 282,000 contracts
- Agricultural ADV increased 23%
- Record October Agricultural options ADV of 372,000 contracts
- Corn futures ADV increased 61% to 412,000 contracts
- Soybean options ADV increased 67% to 120,000 contracts
- Metals ADV increased 7%
- Record October Metals options ADV of 115,000 contracts
- International ADV of 7.2 million contracts, with
EMEA ADVof 5.4 million contracts, Asia ADV of 1.5 million contracts and Latin America ADV of 135,000 contracts
- Micro Products ADV
- Record Micro Bitcoin options of 1,100 contracts
-
Micro Goldfutures ADV increased 67% to 110,000 contracts
- Micro Bitcoin futures increased 332% to 50,000 contracts
- Micro Ether futures increased 212% to 33,000 contracts
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.3 million contracts represented 38.8% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 3.8% of overall Energy ADV
- BrokerTec
U.S.Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 11% to $316.7 billion, European Repo ADNV increased 1% to €299.7 billion and U.S.Treasury ADNV increased 1% to $112.8 billion
- EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 15% to
$58.3 billionand FX Link ADV increased 193% to 54,000 contracts ( $5 billionnotional)
- Customer average collateral balances to meet performance bond requirements for rolling 3-months ending
September 2024were $72.3 billionfor cash collateral and $165.4 billionfor non-cash collateral