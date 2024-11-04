CME Group Reports October 2024 ADV Of 24.3 Million Contracts

Record October ADV for interest rate, energy, metals and agricultural products

Record October ADV across U.S. Treasury and SOFR complexes

All-time record monthly ADV in U.S. Treasury options and energy options

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its October 2024 market statistics, with average daily volume (ADV) reaching 24.3 million contracts, the second-highest October volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

October 2024 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional October 2024 product highlights compared to October 2023 includes: