CME Group Reports May 2023 Monthly Market Statistics

Highest-ever May ADV of 25M contracts

Double-digit volume increases in interest rates, energy, agricultural and metals, as well as many individual products

SOFR futures and options continue ADV growth

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its May 2023 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 3% to 25 million contracts during the month, the highest May ADV in company history. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

May 2023 ADV across asset classes includes:

Interest Rate ADV of 13.9 million contracts

Equity Index ADV of 6.0 million contracts

Options ADV of 4.9 million contracts

Energy ADV of 2.0 million contracts

Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts

Foreign Exchange ADV of 825,000 contracts

Metals ADV of 650,000 contracts

Additional May 2023 product highlights compared to May 2022 include: