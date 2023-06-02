CME Group Reports May 2023 Monthly Market Statistics

- Highest-ever May ADV of 25M contracts
- Double-digit volume increases in interest rates, energy, agricultural and metals, as well as many individual products
- SOFR futures and options continue ADV growth
CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its
- Interest Rate ADV of 13.9 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 6.0 million contracts
- Options ADV of 4.9 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 2.0 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1.5 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 825,000 contracts
- Metals ADV of 650,000 contracts
Additional
- Interest Rate ADV increased 20%
- Record
U.S. Treasuryfutures open interest of 17,856,235 contracts on May 23
- SOFR futures ADV increased 126% to 3.4 million contracts
- SOFR options ADV increased 935% to 1.8 million contracts
- 30 Day Fed Funds futures ADV increased 112% to 544,000 contracts
- Record
- Options ADV increased 29%
- Interest Rate options ADV increased to 50% to 2.9 million contracts
- Agricultural options ADV increased 24% to 342,000 contracts
- Energy options ADV increased 33% to 282,000 contracts
- Metals options ADV increased 39% to 85,000 contracts
- Energy ADV increased 12%
- Natural Gas options ADV increased 32% to 136,000 contracts
- Agricultural ADV increased 38%
- Record Soybean Oil options ADV of 22,633 contracts
- Soybean Oil futures ADV increased 78% to 150,000 contracts
- KC HRW Wheat futures ADV increased 108% to 68,000 contracts
- Metals ADV increased 30%
- Aluminum futures ADV increased 120% to 4,500 contracts
- Micro Products ADV
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2.1 million contracts represented 34% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 5.2% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV
- BrokerTec
U.S.Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 8% to $292B