CME Group Reports June And Second-Quarter 2020 Market Statistics

Date 02/07/2020

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its June and second-quarter 2020 market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 17.6 million contracts during the quarter and 17.1 million contracts during the month of June. Open interest at the end of June was 101 million contracts. Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Quarterly ADV across asset classes includes:

June ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional June highlights include:

  • Equity Index ADV grew 64% from June 2019
    • Russell 2000 futures ADV grew 49%
    • E-mini S&P 500 futures ADV increased 32%
  • Energy options ADV in Q2 grew 2% from Q2 2019
    • Natural Gas options ADV increased 75% from Q2 2019
  • SOFR futures ADV increased 43% from June 2019