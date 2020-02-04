 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

CME Group Reports January 2020 Monthly Market Statistics

Date 04/02/2020

  • Volume Averaged 18.9M Contracts Per Day in January

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its January 2020 market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 18.9 million contracts during the month of January. Open interest at the end of January was 123 million contracts. Market statistics are available online in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

January ADV across asset classes include:

Additional January product highlights include:

  • Overall ADV grew 6% from January 2019
  • Metals ADV increased 49% from January 2019
    • Record Gold futures ADV of 468,000 contracts
    • Metals options ADV grew 63%
  • Equity Index ADV grew 31% from January 2019, including 12% growth in E-mini S&P 500 futures and options and 11% growth in Equity Index options ADV
  • Energy ADV rose 14% from January 2019
    • Record Heating Oil futures ADV of 269,000 contracts
    • Energy options ADV grew 19%
    • Crude Oil futures and options ADV grew 7%
  • Agricultural ADV grew 16% compared to January 2019, including 21% growth in Agricultural options and 18% growth in Grain and Oilseeds futures and options ADV
  • Electronic Options ADV grew 16% from January 2019