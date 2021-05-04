CME Group Reports April 2021 Monthly Market Statistics

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported
April ADV across asset classes includes:
- Interest Rate ADV of 7.1 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 4.7 million contracts
- Options ADV of 2.9 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 1.9 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1.7 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 667,000 contracts
- Metals ADV of 483,000 contracts
Additional April product highlights include:
- Interest Rate ADV grew 4% from
April 2020
- Foreign Exchange ADV increased 15% from
April 2020
- Agricultural ADV rose 24% from
April 2020, with volume from Europeincreasing 49% to a record 355K and volume from Asiaincreasing 62%
- Agricultural options ADV increased 65% over
April 2020
- SOFR futures reached the third highest monthly ADV on record, increasing 295% from
April 2020
- SOFR futures ADV in
Europegrew 275%, and ADV in Asiareached a record 19,000, representing 461% growth
- SOFR open interest reached a record of 818,994 on
April 30
- BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional volume (ADNV) grew 10% from
April 2020, the second highest month on record.
- EBS Direct FX ADNV grew 51% from
April 2020
Please note that all April ADV metrics reflect 21 business days.