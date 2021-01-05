CME Group Reports 2020 Annual, Q4 And Monthly Market Statistics

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today reported its full-year, Q4 and December market statistics, showing it reached average daily volume (ADV) of 19.1 million contracts during the year, 16.2 million contracts during the fourth quarter, and 14.2 million contracts during the month of December. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.
Full-year 2020 highlights across asset classes include:
- Record Equity Index futures and options ADV of 5.6 million contracts, up 63% over 2019
- Record E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV of 2.7M contracts
- Record E-mini Micro futures and options ADV of 1.8M contracts
- Record E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures and options ADV of 585,000 contracts
- Record Metals futures and options ADV of 699,000 contracts
Record Natural Gasfutures and options ADV of 639,000 contracts
- Interest Rate futures and options records including:
- Record Ultra 10-Year
U.S.Treasury Note ADV of 255,320 contracts
- Record Ultra
U.S.Treasury Bond ADV of 207,200 contracts
- Record SOFR ADV of 51,000 contracts
- Record Ultra 10-Year
- Record Soybean Oil futures and options ADV of 141,000 contracts
Q4 2020 highlights across asset classes include:
- Record Micro E-mini Equity Index futures and options ADV of 2 million contracts, representing a 332% increase in ADV over Q4 2019
- Record Micro E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures ADV of 871,000 contracts
- Record regional Agricultural products ADV:
- EMEA Agricultural ADV of 289,000 contracts per day
- APAC Agricultural ADV of 112,000 contracts per day
- Record SOFR futures ADV of 69,000 contracts per day
- Record Soybean Oil options ADV of 18,000 contracts per day
- Interest Rate ADV of 5.0 million contracts
- Equity Index ADV of 4.7 million contracts
- Options ADV of 2 million contracts
- Energy ADV of 1.8 million contracts
- Agricultural ADV of 1.3 million contracts
- Foreign Exchange ADV of 987,000 contracts
- Metals ADV of 483,000 contracts
Additional December product highlights include:
- Equity Index ADV grew 30% from
December 2019
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 1.7M. Micro E-mini futures and options represented 36.3% of overall Equity Index ADV during
December 2020
- E-mini Nasdaq 100 futures and options rose 17% from
December 2019
- Micro E-mini Equity Index futures ADV of 1.7M. Micro E-mini futures and options represented 36.3% of overall Equity Index ADV during
- Bitcoin futures and options ADV grew 117% from
December 2019
- SOFR futures ADV increased 91% from
December 2019
- Ultra 10-Year Treasury Note futures rose 13% from
December 2019 U.S.Treasury Bond futures grew 14% from December 2019
- Agricultural futures and options ADV rose 13% from
December 2019, including 62% agricultural options ADV growth
- Corn options ADV grew 115% from
December 2019
- Record Soybean Oil options ADV rose 93% from
December 2019
- Corn options ADV grew 115% from
- Silver futures ADV grew 21% from
December 2019
-
Micro Goldfutures ADV of 73,000 contracts, represented 15.1% of overall Metals ADV during December 2020
- BrokerTec European repo average daily notional value (€) increased 5% from
December 2019
- EBS spot FX average daily notional value ($) increased 3% from
December 2019