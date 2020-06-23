CME Group Named To IDG's Insider Pro And Computerworld's 2020 List Of 100 Best Places To Work In IT

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has been selected by IDG's Insider Pro (https://www.idginsiderpro.com) and Computerworld (http://www.computerworld.com) as a 2020 Best Places to Work in IT, one of 100 top organizations that challenge their IT staffs while providing great benefits and compensation. This is the third consecutive year CME Group has received this recognition. Organizations will be included in coverage on IDGInsiderPro.com and Computerworld.com along with results from the 2020 Best Places to Work in IT survey.
The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Insider Pro and Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
"We are pleased and proud for our IT organization to once again receive this recognition, which would not be possible without our talented teams working around the clock and around the world to deliver cutting-edge technology platforms and solutions to meet ever-increasing market demand," said CME Group Chief Information Officer Kevin Kometer. "At CME Group, we're focused on empowering our people, giving them the tools they need to succeed and grow in their careers, while rewarding them for the ingenuity and commitment they bring to their work."
"As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging," said Mark Lewis, VP Audience Development at IDG's Insider Pro. "Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: They create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation."