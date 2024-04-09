CME Group Micro U.S. Treasury Futures Surpass 100,000 Contracts Traded

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that trading in its new Micro U.S. Treasury futures has surpassed 100,000 contracts since launching just two weeks ago on March 25.

"As the world's most liquid market for U.S. Treasury futures, CME Group is pleased that so many of our global clients are incorporating smaller-sized Micro U.S. Treasury futures into their trading strategies," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rates and OTC Products. "Amid shifting interest rate expectations, Micro U.S. Treasury futures offer easier access to key 10- and 30-year benchmarks, complementing our broad risk management suite of U.S. Treasury offerings."

CME Group recently reported its highest-ever Q1 average daily volume of 7.8 million contracts in U.S. Treasury futures and options, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

Micro U.S. Treasury futures are cash-settled and one-tenth of the size of Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures and Ultra U.S. Treasury Bond futures. The contracts receive automatic margin offsets against existing CME Group Interest Rate futures, and are listed by, and subject to, the rules of CBOT. For more information, please visit here.

Since launching in 2019, more than 2.8 billion micro-sized contracts have traded at CME Group, enabling market participants with greater flexibility and the same capital efficiency as standard contracts in interest rates, equity indices, metals, FX, energy and cryptocurrency.