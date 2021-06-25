CME Group: Micro Bitcoin Futures Surpass 1 Million Contracts Traded

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced that Micro Bitcoin futures volume surpassed 1 million contracts on
"We continue to see strong customer demand and rapid uptake in our new Micro Bitcoin futures contract since their introduction a little more than a month ago," said
"This is a tremendous achievement for a contract that was just launched seven weeks ago," said
"The addition of Micro Bitcoin futures has further opened the door for active retail traders across asset classes to enter the futures marketplace," said
Micro Bitcoin futures are cash-settled to the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate, which serves as a once-a-day reference rate of the
For more information on this product, please see www.cmegroup.com/microbitcoin.