CME Group Launches First FX Listed And Spot Price Comparison Tool, FX Market Profile

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it launched the industry's first tool to compare FX listed futures and spot liquidity on one screen – FX Market Profile.
The new tool, powered by Quant Analytics, a comprehensive FX analytics platform owned by CME Group, allows market participants to analyze trade flows and calculate execution efficiencies by benchmarking their performance against CME's listed FX futures and EBS's spot trading markets.
"Synchronizing and displaying two of the largest primary FX markets side by side on a single platform highlights the complementary nature of the EBS spot and listed FX liquidity pools," said Paul Houston, Managing Director, FX Products at CME Group. "With prices for 11 currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY, our new FX Market Profile tool will provide clients with greater transparency and help them to uncover new trading opportunities."
"From a risk management and trade execution standpoint, this tool demonstrates where clients can achieve best execution for their FX trades," added Jeff Ward, Global Head of EBS. "The tool provides data to help traders determine the optimal time of day to transact in either market, calculate execution efficiencies, determine slippage costs and minimize the market impact of trades."
In 2020, CME Group has built new FX tools to help market participants analyze CME Group markets, free of charge. For more information please click here. For more information on FX Market Profile please click here.