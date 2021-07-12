CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 5.1 Million Contracts In Q2 2021, Up 6% From Q2 2020

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached 5.1 million contracts in Q2 2021, up 6% year on year.
Reflecting all trading done outside
"In the second quarter of this year, we saw strong interest across our international client base, especially in our Agricultural products which established record quarterly volumes," said
In Q2 2021,
Latin America ADV was 114,000 contracts in Q2 2021, up 5% from the corresponding period in 2020. This was led by 41% growth in Agricultural products and 14% growth in FX products in the region.
Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 18.4 million contracts during Q2 2021, up 5% from the same period last year. This was led by Interest Rate products, up 25%, and Agricultural products, up 24%.