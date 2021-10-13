CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached 5 Million Contracts In Q3 2021, Up 13% From Q3 2020

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that its international average daily volume (ADV) reached 5 million contracts in Q3 2021, up 13% year on year.
"In the third quarter of this year, we saw strong interest across our international client base, especially as clients navigated uncertainty and volatility in global financial and energy markets,"
Latin America ADV grew to 119,000 contracts in Q3 2021, up 32% from the corresponding period in 2020. This was led by 117% growth in Interest Rate products, 25% growth in Energy products and 11% growth in Equity products and in the region.
Globally, CME Group reported ADV of 17.8 million contracts during Q3 2021, up 14% from the same period last year.