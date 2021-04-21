CME Group Integrates FX Link With Refinitiv Trade Notification (RTN) And IHS Markit's MarkitSERV To Enhance Access To Cleared FX Swap Liquidity

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it has integrated its FX Link platform with the Refinitiv Trade Notification (RTN) and IHS Markit's MarkitSERV messaging services.
By connecting with Refinitiv and IHS Markit, FX Link customers can now receive OTC spot FX messages directly via RTN or MarkitSERV which will streamline onboarding and meet their Straight Through Processing (STP) requirements.
The integration was completed in
"We recognize how important automation and ease of connectivity is for our customers, and we continue to invest in enhancements to provide flexible access to the growing FX Link marketplace," said
"We are excited to have access to FX Link as a marketplace for capital efficient FX swap trading, and the ability to use RTN for the spot leg messaging has enabled us to easily onboard and to keep the messaging consistent with other ECNs," said
"Refinitiv Trade Notification provides thousands of customers with transparency and genuine STP for their FX trades across 150 publishers including single dealer, multi-dealer, and voice broker platforms," said
"MarkitSERV's multi-asset STP service helps our customers manage the diverse and fragmented nature of the OTC marketplace, combining STP from any execution source with flexible processing and workflow solutions to reduce the cost, risk and complexity of post trade operations," said
CME FX Link provides a complementary pool of liquidity to bilateral FX swaps that is available in a central limit order book on a credit agnostic, all-to-all basis with truly firm pricing. It combines an OTC spot transaction on the near leg with a centrally cleared and capital efficient FX Future on the far leg. FX Link currently supports eight currency pairs, which combined account for 69% of the FX swaps market according to the most recent BIS survey.