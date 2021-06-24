CME Group Integrates FX Link With Bloomberg To Support Market Data Distribution And Execution And To Expand FX Swaps Pricing And Liquidity

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that market data and order entry functionality for FX Link are now available on the
The integration provides mutual clients with access to new FX futures contracts through Bloomberg's ISV, Tradebook. It also strengthens FX Link's position as a cleared and capital efficient central limit order book for FX swaps, which leverages existing OTC and futures workflows. Through the integration with Bloomberg, a larger group of market participants are able to view and execute FX Link's firm liquidity pool.
"FX Link is the tradeable spread between OTC FX spot and CME listed FX futures and therefore represents a cleared and capital-efficient pool of firm liquidity for FX swaps traded on our central limit order book," said
"Our connection to CME FX Link enhances our data and trading offering and enables us to provide our clients with comprehensive trading solutions," said Brian Coffaro Global Head of Futures and Options Trading, Bloomberg. "This integration enables us to continue delivering cross asset solutions that provide our clients with access to greater liquidity and price transparency in the futures and FX markets."
FX Link delivers a differentiated liquidity pool, supported by a diverse set of participants, including banks, non-bank liquidity providers, hedge funds and asset managers.
For more information on CME FX Link and a detailed list of Bloomberg security identifiers see here: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/fx-link.html#bloomberg